SAN ANTONIO — If you could take a whiff, you'd get an idea of what went wrong on Holbrook Road.

"It smells like something has died. It's pretty awful," said Meredith Miller.

Miller leases a property on this street. On Sunday night, her husband witnessed dirty, brown water gushing through Holbrook Road where a San Antonio Water System construction project is going on.

He caught the problem on camera. "Raw sewage everywhere," he said in the video. "Sewage flowing out of the manhole."

Miller is worried about what the water will do to surrounding plants, wildlife, neighbors and Salado Creek. "There was two inches of flowing water across the road and to the creek and it was not clean water," she said.

The sewage left a path of thick sludge leading to the creek. "The flow was enough to break foliage," Miller said.

She said Salado Creek is normally pretty clear. Now it's cloudy. "I think it has to be cleaned up," she said. "This is not safe for a person to be walking in. They need to worry about the immediate contamination."

After KENS 5 called SAWS Monday morning, they sent a crew out to assess the damage.

SAWS Communication Manager Anne Hayden said the problem appears to be with the equipment and they plan to clean up the mess. They have also reported the issue to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

"The San Antonio Water System has reported the incident off of Holbrook Road to the TCEQ; however, the amount is not yet known," said TCEQ spokesperson Andrew Keese. "Once a sanitary sewer overflow has occurred, the responsible party should take action to stop the flow and conduct any needed cleanup activities. TCEQ will monitor the actions taken to ensure the SSO is addressed appropriately."

Signs have been placed at the site warning residents of raw sewage that can be dangerous to their health.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Spurs and guard Dejounte Murray agree to four-year contract extension

Video of Dallas police officer with alcohol raises questions online

Julian Castro warns supporters he may drop out of race if he doesn't meet fundraising goal

Astros pitcher gives World Series tickets to Houstonians who were harassed at Yankee Stadium

17-year-old Texas HS student dies after falling off hood of car, deputies say