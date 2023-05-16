The department posted a picture of Hank on his way home from a check-up at the veterinarian on Tuesday morning.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said K-9 Hank is recovering well after being shot during an arrest attempt on May 12.

In the post, SPD thanked Dr. George Cline and Dr. Brittni Jones Moore at Parkway Animal Hospital in Sevierville who performed the emergency surgery on Hank Friday evening after he was shot.

"Because of their skill, expertise and caring, Hank made it through and is doing well," SPD wrote.