Yet another round of severe storms was possible this weekend as crews in Uvalde report two people have been confirmed dead, and two more are missing Friday.

The news of more wet weather from the National Weather Service comes on the heels of news that crews will be shifting from a rescue to a recovery mission in the search for the two remaining missing in Uvalde.

NWS says that the strongest chances for severe weather are Sunday evening into Monday. Along with the threat of heavy rainfall was more flooding issues for areas to the west and northwest of San Antonio.

Meteorologist Jeremy Baker said, “Two to four inches of rain could fall across our western counties, and one to two inches from San Antonio eastward. That rain is ahead of a cold front that will knock our highs from the 80s Sunday, into the 50s Monday.”

Here is a look at the threats for this weekend with the remnants of Sergio and then the front Sunday night. Heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding issues and some strong storms with hail and gusty winds will be possible. pic.twitter.com/btwXK6aA7L — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 12, 2018

As of Friday, NWS was saying that the main areas of concern were the Edwards Plateau, Rio Grande Plains, and Hill Country spreading towards the I-35 corridor.

