SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for several masked suspects that broke into an ATM along Blanco Road Wednesday morning.

According to police, several suspects pulled up in a white truck and slammed into an ATM in the 5200 block of Blanco Road just before 4 a.m.

They managed to open the safe and took all of the cash.

Police found the truck a couple of blocks down the road, but no suspects.

The suspects are still on the loose and it is unclear how much they made off with.

The investigation continues.