SAN ANTONIO — Several Harlan High School students were injured in an accident involving a school bus on the city's far west side.

According to Northside Independent School District spokesperson Barry Perez, 26 students were on board when the accident occurred near at the intersection of Talley Road and Old FM 471 around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Five students were treated at the scene by emergency crews. One adult was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

One other vehicle was involved in the accident. Authorities have not confirmed the status of the driver of that vehicle.

