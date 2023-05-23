Several pets still unaccounted for after fire rips through southeast-side home early Tuesday

The woman who lives there walked across the street to a neighbor's home while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was forced out of her home by flames and several of her cats had to be rescued after a fire broke out in her kitchen, officials say.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the 100 block of Samoth Drive near Goliad Road on the southeast side of town around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived at the home, they were met with smoke coming from the front door. They found the fire in the kitchen and worked to begin extinguishing it while also searching for anyone inside the home.

Fire officials learned that the only person who lived there walked across the street to a neighbor's house while the fire department worked on the fire.

The battalion chief on the scene says several cats were rescued, and others were still unaccounted for.

The woman who lives in the home will be displaced for the evening and stay at the neighbor's house.

No one was reported injured, humans or pets. No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.