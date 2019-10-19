SAN ANTONIO — The Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department asked for all of the help they could get as they worked to free several people from a mobile unit where the roof collapsed.

According to officials with Kendall County Emergency Management, there was one fatality when the home collapsed. Four others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two others were not seriously injured.

According to officials with the San Antonio Fire Department, they were asked to help with the rescue call in the 300 block of Los Indios Ranch.

This story will be updated as we gather more information.