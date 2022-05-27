Several people including baby escape house fire on west side

Crews were able to access the garage from the side of the home and put the fire out --- another crew breached the front door to work on fire on the inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Several people including one baby escaped a house fire on the west side early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Prince Valiant for a reported house fire. When officials responded, they reported seeing heavy fire coming from the garage.

Crews were able to access the garage from the side of the home and put the fire out --- another crew breached the front door to work on fire on the inside.

A battalion chief said the house was damaged, but the extent was not yet known.