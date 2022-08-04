Several people hurt after car collides into food truck along Barton Springs in Austin

Nine people were taken to hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — A car crashed into a food truck along Barton Springs Road in South Austin Friday night, hurting several people.

At 8:18 p.m., 911 started receiving multiple calls reporting a major crash in front of Chuy's restaurant. At 8:24 p.m., the first ambulance arrived.

In a final update, Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that at least nine people were hurt in the crash. ATCEMS said two people have serious and potentially life-threatening injuries. Seven people have non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people were involved in the crash but were not taken to hospitals. All of the injured people were adults.

According to EMS, two vehicles were involved and one of them crashed into a food truck. At a media briefing, officials said one of the vehicles T-boned the other vehicle. The silver car was pushed into a group of people outside the food truck.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Barton Springs Road, which is where an ice cream food truck called Holla Mode is located.

Austin police could not give details about the investigation and whether any charges will be filed. It's also too early in the investigation for police to confirm which vehicle was T-boned.

A total of nine ambulances responded to the scene.

KVUE's Tony Plohetski arrived at the scene shortly after the crash. When he arrived, he spotted a car that had plowed into the food truck:

KVUE's Mike Marut spoke to a Chuy’s employee and manager who ran outside right after it happened. They said they saw people trapped under the silver car. Deaf and hard of hearing people were outside, didn’t hear the crash and were hit. The manager said one of the victims had a severe leg injury. The employee and manager brought towels out to help the injured.

A man told KVUE's Plohetski he saw a white pickup traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash.

NEW: A man said he saw a white pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed moments before what sounded like an “explosion” from the crash. pic.twitter.com/fvNemK7zXV — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 9, 2022