SAN ANTONIO — Several people were taken to a hospital, including a child, after a crash on the city's far west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of Potranco Road.

Our crew on the scene saw three people, including the child, transported into an ambulance. Authorities provided limited details at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash, and the conditions of each victim.