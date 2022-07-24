Several Medical Center apartment residents displaced after fire

The fire went through the attic of one resident's unit, damaging 18 total units at the Sierra Ranch complex on Datapoint Drive.

SAN ANTONIO — Several families who lived at a Medical Center apartment complex are displaced after a fire Saturday night.

Around 10:45pm, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Sierra Ranch apartments in the 8900 block of Datapoint Drive.

The fire leaves an entire building empty and residents are trying to find somewhere to go.

Residents including Dorothy Matikke spent their Sunday morning retrieving their belongings and making temporary living arrangements.

Matikke is taking it hard that the place she called home for seven years is destroyed.

“I know its material[s], but I was enjoying it until God called me home, it’s hard to put It like that at but I just work and come home, that’s all I did,” Matikke said.

Although Matikke worked and stayed at home, she could always count on one visitor coming by.

“My grandson. Now we both got to find somewhere to go,” Matikke said.

On Saturday night, Matikke says she went to move her car in the parking lot. She wasn’t able to go back inside as first responders were rushing to the scene.

According to the Battalion Chief, firefighters were called to a fire in the building’s breezeway.

The San Antonio Fire Department says six apartments including Dorothy’s had fire damage, 12 others were soaked with water and smoke.

“I got respect for the firefighters because walking in my place was scary and it could’ve caved in,” Matikke said.

Kylar Flowers, who also lives in the building, feels the weight of the situation.

“Seeing people crying, it gets you worked up a little bit, but at the end of the day everyone is okay,” Flowers said.

The Red Cross is assisting residents find temporary housing and their crews were at the property Sunday morning.

Matikke is finding it difficult to pick up the pieces.

“Now I understand how it is when you caught in a fire and you lose everything, that’s all I can say…I’m gonna cry today but I’m going to be happy tomorrow,” Matikke said.