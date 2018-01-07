Fire units from several departments are responding to a large structure fire in Kenedy, where an old Walmart caught fire.

The building is located on Highway 181 across the street from Taco Bell and has been leased to an oil field company.

According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, the building caught fire around 5 p.m. and everyone inside the building and buildings in the nearby area have been evacuated, including an apartment complex and RV park.

The Kenedy, Karnes County, and Falls City fire departments all responded to the fire.

Several residents also say that power is out in parts of Karnes County but it’s not known whether this is related to the fire.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the fire, just that everyone was successfully evacuated. No official cause has been named for what started the fire.

© 2018 KENS