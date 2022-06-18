Several dogs die in apartment fire on the north side

The incident occurred at Burning Tree Apartments located on Jones Maltsberger near Thousand Oaks around 4 p.m. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of firefighters rushed to an apartment fire on the north side Saturday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred at Burning Tree Apartments located on Jones Maltsberger near Thousand Oaks around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say at least 24 units were damaged with 12 expected to be heavily damaged or "probably beyond repair" as heavy flames were bursting though the roof.

Several dogs died and some cars received damaged, according to SAFD.