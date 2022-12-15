Several cases of inapproriate relationships between teachers and students reported in one week

The three people, two teachers and one softball coach, have all been arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Several cases of inapropriate relationships between children and adults they are supposed to trust have been discovered this week.

We've learned about the arrests of three people, two of them teachers and one softball coach.

Edgewood ISD confirmed the most recent case on Wednesday.

66-year-old Louis Gonzales is now out of his teaching job, after accused of being involved in an innapropriate relationship with a student.

Gonzales taught at Kennedy High School but was immediately fired when the allegations came forward. He was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing six felony charges.

Those charges include improper relationship between an educator and student, sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The district says they can’t share anything else about the investigation in order to protect the students involved.

In another separate case, a 24-year-old softball coach was released from jail Wednesday after she posted bond.

Miranda Sandoval was a softball coach associated with the Texas Bombers team, which is a national Junior Olympics program in the San Antonio area.

Converse Police arrested her on Tuesday after she was accused of indecency with a child.

And finally, a MacArthur High School teacher is also out on bond Thursday morning.

49-year-old Jae Casey Steuart has been accused of having an innapropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student, along with sexual assault.

The principal sent a letter to families saying they were investigating the incident.

Steuart has been placed on administrative leave. She was released from jail on December 9 after posting bond. Steuart is charged with improper relationship and sexual assault.

Police say they don’t know about any other victims, but they urge anyone who may have been affected to call police

