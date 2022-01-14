Several acres impacted by fire in far south Bexar County

The fire was reported on Somerset Highway 16 and 1604.

SAN ANTONIO — Evacuations are underway as several structures were affected by a fire that erupted in a south Bexar County field, according to Public Information Officer for the Bexar County Fire Marshal Tom Peine.

The fire was reported on Somerset Highway 16 and 1604, affecting several acres of land. It was initially reported as three separate fires.

Bexar County Emergency Services Districts 2, 5, 10 and Joint Base San Antonio were called to assist. SAPD's helicopter also assisted with water drops from a local creek.

Peine says the fire is under control, but high winds are still a concern.

No injuries have been reported and there are no road closures. Officials at the scene said no structures were burned.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.