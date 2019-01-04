SAN ANTONIO — In less than a three-month span, San Antonio police have shot seven suspects in an officer involved shootings and each suspect has a criminal history.

Four of the shootings happened in March. Six out of the seven shootings ended in deaths.

The latest suspect killed was Augustine Gutierrez after he led police on a high-speed chase from San Antonio to Guadalupe County where he crashed into a deputy’s SUV. Police say they used a taser on Gutierrez twice and when they saw him reach for his weapon, he was shot in the chest by an SAPD officer.

SAPD Chief William McManus described Gutierrez as a career criminal. A quick search brought up several charges, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, drug possession and aggravated kidnapping, to name a few.

Each suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting with SAPD in 2019 has a criminal history; some have a list of charges, while others have just one.

"It's an unfortunate situation for the officer to be in, but based on our training and based on what the suspect is doing is what dictates our response," McManus said.

SAPD reported 11 officer-involved shootings in 2018 and 12 in 2017.

KENS 5 discovered that the SAPD officer who shot Gutierrez had an incident in 2016. Timur Tilvaldiev, a six-year SAPD veteran, was one of several officers sued in 2016 by a suspect who ran from police.

The suspect alleged several officers used a police dog to attack him, beat him and then stabbed him after he allegedly surrendered. The case was later dismissed.

As for Gutierrez, the shooting surrounding his death remains under investigation

