Seven pets die in late-night house fire

SAN ANTONIO — Seven pets were killed in a house fire on the city's north side late Friday night.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a structure fire in the 200 block of Milford around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

According to an SAFD official at the scene, when crews arrived at the location they found heavy fire in the back of the home.

Crews made a quick attack and searched the home for people and pets. No people were found, but five dogs and two cats were found inside the home, deceased.

It is unknown what started the fire, but the cause is under investigation.