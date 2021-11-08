Seven men accused of soliciting minors online indicted in Bexar County

During an August operation, investigators said they posed as minors under the age of 16 on different dating apps such as Tinder, Grindr, Mocospace and others.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday morning, a Bexar County Grand Jury indicted seven men who were arrested during a four-day operation seeking to find people soliciting sexual acts from minors, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's office.

During the August operation, investigators said they posed as minors under the age of 16 on different dating apps such as Tinder, Grindr, Mocospace and others.

The investigators said all the men who were arrested expressed a desire to engage in sexual activity with the victims they believed were minors.

When the suspects showed up to various locations with the intent to engage in the sexual acts, the DA's office said they were arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet and engage in sexual contact --- which is a second degree felony.

The DA says the following men were arrested:

Jason Byers, 48, of San Antonio

Joe Feist, 68, of San Antonio

James Pirtle, 50, of Lytle

Michael Poblano, 43, of San Antonio

Andrew Rivera, 32, of San Antonio

Santiago Rodriguez, 53, of San Antonio

Martin Villarreal, 57, of San Antonio