Service member found dead on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO — An investigation has been launched at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, after a service member was found dead on base, according to a media advisory sent out this morning.

According to the advisory, the service member's name is being withheld at this time.

The cause of death is not known at this time, but the advisory did state that "the incident is under investigation."

JBSA officials said they did not "assess there is a danger to JBSA residents or the community."