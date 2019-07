LIVE OAK, Texas — Nearly a hundred people packed the Live Oak police station Monday night for a memorial service for K-9 Bolo. Bolo joined the Live Oak Police Department in 2013 and was one of two K-9 units on the force.

His handler, Officer David Wall, said Bolo seized more than $2.7 million worth of drugs and cash during his time with the department.

But Wall said Bolo's favorite thing to do was go to schools and see the kids. Bolo had to be put down after an illness.