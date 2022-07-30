Local family raising money through golf outing for service dog to help daughter at college with muscular dystrophy

The family hopes to raise funds for sheepadoodle Wilbur to help their 18-year-old daughter, Gabbey Segura, navigate Ohio State University.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A Whitehouse family is raising money in an effort to secure a service dog for their high school grad before she heads off to college.

Gabbey Segura is like a lot of 18-year-old girls. She's getting ready for college and all the challenges that come with it.

But, she faces a challenge many other girls her age don't. Segura deals with Dejerine-Sottas Syndrome, a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, muscular dystrophy almost exclusively affects males.

"I can't go out and walk for a long distance," Segura said. "And my overall balance is very different compared to your 'normal' or average person."

For years, Gabbey struggled with her condition, not being able to walk far and being at risk of falling.

Then, in 2018, came a Great Dane named Thor, a service dog who helped in every aspect of her life.

"It was just life-changing, how he provided strength and balance," Segura's mother, Angie, said. "We just saw such a difference in her ability to get around. She became so strong with it."

But things took a turn for the worse about a year later when Thor unexpectedly died from a rare blood disorder.

"It was the hardest call for me to make ... to have to make the decision to put him down," Gabbey said.

Segura was without a service dog, and her plan of attending Ohio State University was in danger of not happening.

"It's very challenging. Gabbey takes the brunt of all of it because she's the one with the disease," her father, Greg, said.

The Segura family is connected with a new service dog for people with conditions like that of Gabbey. Wilbur, a sheepadoodle, is in training at a facility in California and will cost the family $22,000. But Gabbey said insurance doesn't cover any of the cost.

"It's a two- to five-year process to get a dog, and very, very, very expensive," Angie said. "A lot of people think that service dogs are donated or given."

Gabbey wants to have Wilbur after his graduation in early August, just before she leaves for classes. She says having a companion like him would make a world of difference.

"Emotionally, it's huge and it's going to be, I think, a great bond and connection because the two of us are going to be going to college together, and it's just going to be us two," Segura said.