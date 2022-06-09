Bexar County criminal court judge stripped of over 1,500 cases due to 'serious and egregious' docket management concerns

Bexar County Administrative Judge John A. Longoria sent a letter to the other judges in response to concerns about Judge Grace Uzomba.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Over 1,500 cases pending at Bexar County Court at Law No.2 are being redistributed elsewhere due to concerns about how Judge Grace Uzomba is handling her criminal court docket.

Bexar County Administrative Judge John A. Longoria cited "the serious and egregious lack of attention to pretrial violation reports, probation matters, family violence cases, and other misdemeanor cases, including over 1,700 cases without current settings," in a letter he sent to other county court judges.

Nearly 200 family violence cases will be distributed among Courts 7, 8, 11 and 13, and about 1,656 cases without current settings will be distributed equally among Courts 1, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, and 15, amounting to about 166 cases per court.

"As judges, we have an obligation to this community to ensure that justice is served not only for the victims, but also for the defendants who have a right to have their cases heard and to get their day in court," Longoria's memo reads.

Read the full letter below:

