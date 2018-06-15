SAN ANTONIO - Among the kids, the rides, and all the fun that's happening at Morgan's Wonderland, you will also hear the greeting of the theme park's newest goodwill ambassador Sergeant Segway.

"Welcome to the Wonderland," Thomas Thomas yells as the kids walk by.

Thomas Thomas is his real name, but inside the theme park he is now known as Sergeant Segway. Thomas and other Goodwill ambassadors greet the children and their families as they roam the park.

"San Antonio is a military town," Morgan's Wonderland Entertainment Director Nikki Young said. "There are so many military bases and people that are in the military now or were in the military that have served. It made sense to have an ambassador that extends that message of inclusion to our military as well."

Thomas roams the park in an alley chair. Basically, the chair is a hybrid of a wheelchair and a segway. As he zips around the park wearing his "Semper Fun" helmet, Sergeant Segway is there to make sure everyone at the park is having a good time.

Like many of the people that visit the park, Sergeant Segway has a physical disability that many people can see.

"I think for the kids," Thomas said, "I can just show them to stay positive no matter what. That's probably the biggest thing."

Thomas chuckles when he talks about his military career, because it didn't last very long. He joined the Marine Corp in February of 1968. Five months after he enlisted, Thomas was sent to Vietnam. 33 days later, Thomas was shot by a 55-caliber bullet in the leg and evacuated.

The Vietnam vet spent three years in the hospital before the decision was made to amputate his leg. Although he has had it tough at times, he is still inspired by the children and families he sees at Morgan's Wonderland.

"It can be tougher," Thomas added. "Your problems are not as bad as other people's problems."

It's not just his disability that Sergeant Segway talks about. He also has a war story to go with it that he shares to visitors young and old.

