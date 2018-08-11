The young man who crashed his pickup into a church bus last spring, killing more than a dozen New Braunfels church members will soon know his fate. Testimony began Wednesday in Uvalde in the punishment phase of the trial of Jack Young.

The tales from the stand were told emotionally, with witnesses stopping to wipe away tears and catch their breath, while some family members and friends in the courtroom gallery wept silently as well.

Even though this is for punishment only, prosecutors started at the beginning, outlining every difficult thing that happened around midday on March 29, 2017, for the Judge Camile DuBose, who will sentence Young.

Young has admitted in a plea deal to 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault, that he crossed the centerline of Highway 83 near Leakey with his truck and crashed into a church bus from New Braunfels, killing 13 people inside. The one woman on the bus who survived the crash was present in the courtroom with her family.

In his opening remarks, prosecutor Daniel Kindred called the incident tragic and devastating, but he said emphatically it was no accident, that the crash was a series of intentional acts by Young. He read the names of the dead one by one and called the crash devastating to not only the individual families who lost loved ones, but to the entire Uvalde County community.

Kindred said the church members leaving a retreat center could have been any member of the local community.

Meanwhile, Young's defense attorney pointed out the Young has accepted responsibility for each and every death by accepting a plea deal. Rogelio Munoz said Young never intended that anyone would perish.

Munoz repeatedly called Young a troubled "boy" who was removed from his home as a child after allegations of abuse and neglect. Munoz said Young had attempted suicide in the past and was being treated for mental health issues in the months leading up to the crash.

Munoz said Young's doctors 'made a fatal mistake when they gave this boy six months of medication and turned him loose.'

Jody Kuchler was the first person called to the stand. Kuchler said he was driving behind Young as they left Uvalde headed north. Kuchler said he and his wife became so concerned about the erratic driving, they began recording cell phone video and calling law enforcement to try and stop the driver from causing a wreck.

Kuchler can be heard in the riveting 14-minute video clip begging dispatchers from two different jurisdictions on the isolated rural stretch of road for help, describing how the out of control truck was veering off the roadway, both on the shoulder side and into oncoming traffic.

After the video played for the court, Kuchler described in painful detail how he saw the crash and sprang into action, trying to help people on the bus.

Choking with emotion, Kuchler described a front seat passenger on the bus dying before his eyes. Kuchler said the elderly passengers were eerily silent, with no one crying or asking for help.

Pausing often during his testimony to compose himself, Kuchler told the judge he tried to comfort the victims, telling them to hang on and that help was on the way.

And while the victims were silent, Kuchler said when he went to the pickup to check on that driver, Young apologized repeatedly, and said he was texting on his phone and asked for help.

Kuchler said Young was trapped in the floorboard area of his mangled truck for an extended period.

When asked about the lasting impact of the day on his life, Kuchler said his trauma very nearly caused a divorce with his wife, and said he sought mental health treatment from the VA. Kuchler said even now he 'is on medication to keep my head on straight.'

Addressing the defendant directly, Kuchler took offense at the defense attorney's characterization of Young as a boy. Kuchler said "He ain't no boy. You are a grown man. You made choices. You made wrong choices." Adding, "You took everything! You changed everything! There's no way in hell I will forgive you!"

The judge also heard from volunteer first responders who said they had never experienced anything like this.

Kenneth White is the chief of the Reagan Wells Volunteer Fire Department. White told the judge when he got the call for help, and knew a bus was involved, he expected the victims to be young children. White said when he saw markings on the bus indicating it was from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, he knew the elderly victims had just come from a retreat at a nearby camp.

White told the judge he helped recover the bodies from the bus after hours of painstaking processing of the scene. White said he used a tool to cut the seatbelt of every single passenger on the bus.

White spoke about being a deacon at his own church and about how even though he has never seen a wreck of this magnitude, he found some comfort and peace while processing the personal possessions of those on the bus. White said first responders picked through Bibles and hymn books, Christian jewelry and other signs of the deep faith of the victims. Wiping away tears, with the crowd in courtroom stifling sobs as well, White said he had no doubt that the dead were in a better place because of the lives they lead.

Paul Stephens followed White on the stand. The volunteer firefighter, chaplain and funeral director told the judge he and his associates had to create a makeshift morgue at the funeral home to deal with the large number of dead, setting up elaborate cooling arrangements to preserve the remains while the work of identifying the victims continued.

With his voice breaking with emotion, Stephens said in the crush of the chaotic scene, there was a sense of serenity and peace. Stephens told the judge "Everybody knew where those people ended up."

Outside the courtroom, Charlotte Banks, who lost her mother, Avis, in the crash said listening to the testimony has been tough.

Banks said “What really got to me is when you have law enforcement people and they are sitting there giving their testimony about what happened and what they had to see and how this has affected them. And these grown men are trying not to cry as they tried to depict as is best described as a mass killing, and they had to walk through bodies, trying to find somebody to help."

Lead Department of Public Safety Trooper Robert Trevino testified about arriving on scene in the company of a brand new Trooper, who had just graduated from the academy about six weeks before the crash.

Trevino said they initially tried to stay out of the way of the medical personnel who were desperately trying to save people, but Trevino, who has many years of military service in his background said surveying the damage was devastating.

Trevino said the carnage was comparable to damage done by an IED or the crash of a military aircraft in combat. Pausing to catch his breath, Trevino told the judge kids and older people deserve special care and should not have been subjected to such a fate.

Another DPS Trooper detailed records obtained from Young's cell phone, reading text messages Young had sent and received in the weeks leading up to the crash. The messages were full of references to buying and selling numerous types of illegal drugs.

A recent report by the NTSB found no evidence that Young was texting at the time of the crash, but he was under the influence of both prescription medication and marijuana.

Young could face up to life in prison. His attorney has asked for mercy. Testimony continues on Thursday.

© 2018 KENS