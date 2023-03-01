Sentencing expected Wednesday for former Bexar County constable Michelle Barrientes Vela

The jury spent several hours deliberating in a widely publicized, two-week trial back in August of 2022.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence several months ago, could learn her punishment Wednesday.

The charges brought in this case included evidence tampering and official oppression, and centered around allegations that Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side.

Other disturbing allegations were made, however, during the course of the trial.

Prosecuting attorney Dawn McCraw said it's likely Barrientes Vela will receive probation instead of a prison sentence due to her lack of criminal history.

The sentencing is expected to be decided Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

