Orange kitty hit by car rescued, rehabbed & ready for new home

Oliver's previous owner passed away and he was rescued by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services to get emergency healthcare.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Oliver the ginger tabby is hoping you take one look at him and decide to bring him home with you.

Back in May, a concerned neighbor called 3-1-1 to report that the orange tabby had been hit by a car. The caller explained that the kitty had belonged to their neighbor, who had recently passed away. An Animal Care Officer responded and took Oliver back to City of San Antonio Animal Care to get some much-needed help.

Senior kitty hit by needs home 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Oliver has been rehabbing at ACS for the last month, on crate rest, but now he's ready to find a new human to love. He hopes it could be you!

He loves affection, either in the form of cuddling or head scritches.

Oliver will happily lay by your side while you watch your favorite tv shows or read a book.

Are you his pawfect person?

Visit ACS today from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. to meet Oliver or one of their other pets in need of a home.

To find out more about how you can adopt a pet, visit their website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.