How to make a child's Valentine's Day special this year ???

Here's a way that you can make a child's Valentine's Day extra special!

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year where cupid comes and spreads some love. As we anticipate and get ready to shower our special ones with gifts, the Children's Hospital of San Antonio Foundation is asking you to help them make a child's day extra special.

The hospital is asking the community to send a Valentine's Day message to patients in the hospital. They said many children spend this day in the hospital and it could help brighten their day if you sent a special message letting them know how much they are loved!

Here's what you need to do💌 :

You visit their website and choose a card. With that card, a small gift will be included and delivered on Feb. 14. That's all!