The battle to represent Texas in the United States Senate was fought hard in San Antonio Tuesday, with both candidates drawing big, enthusiastic crowds at rallies around town.

A crowd of about 100 people bundled against a cold drizzle gathered in the parking lot of the Claude Black Community Center to cheer for Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

The center is one of more than forty early voting sites around town, and O’Rourke urged his supporters to vote now, and then come back to the polls and bring friends and family.

Speaking with a voice made hoarse by back-to-back appearances at campaign events, O’Rourke told the crowd “Thank you all for being here, for voting, for turning all this hope that we've had into action, into votes, into change!”

Betty Moore, who was one of many giddy with excitement over the opportunity to take a picture with the candidate said "I really believe in God, that Beto's going to win and that this is the right person to put in office because you know why? He's not voting for party, he's voting for the people. and that's what we need."

O'Rourke told the crowd he is grateful for every vote and promised to stay true to his promise of uniting people.

Meanwhile, downtown at the Buckhorn Saloon and Museum, Texas Senator John Cornyn was the warm-up act, exhorting a crowd to vote, early, for incumbent Ted Cruz.

Cornyn told the cheering crowd “It is all up to us! We have the power. We have the numbers. This is really, really important!"

Cruz said he is looking forward to a chance to continue working with Cornyn in the Senate.

“With the two of us, with the one-two punch in the United States Senate, Texas leads the way,” Cruz said.

Cruz told supporters he will continue to advocate for immigration control, better healthcare, Second Amendment rights, and more jobs.

"When liberty is under threat, Texans rise to the occasion and we will defend our freedom! We will defend the constitution! And we will defend the United States of America!” Cruz said.

Early voting continues through November 2nd.

Here is a link to the Bexar County Elections page, where you can find information about the locations and hours of all the early voting sites.

