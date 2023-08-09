Sen. Ted Cruz pushes for direct flights from SA to Washington, DC

In July, leaders asked lawmakers for a change. They say there is demand due to San Antonio's military community and cybersecurity industries.

SAN ANTONIO — Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is pushing for direct flights from San Antonio to the Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

Friday, the senator spoke from San Antonio International Airport along with local leaders who say the Alamo City is the largest market without a direct flight to Washington, D.C.

In July, leaders asked lawmakers for a change. They say there is demand due to San Antonio's military community and cybersecurity industries.

"On the merit, this should be an easy decision. San Antonio deserves a direct flight to Washington-Reagan. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in America," Sen. Cruz said. "Every day there's between 150 and 200 flights from San Antonio to D.C.-Reagan, but they have to connect to other cities."

Sen. Cruz said there are about 600 passengers traveling from San Antonio to Washington, D.C. daily. Since there are no direct flights, those passengers have to connect to other cities.

