Sen. Ted Cruz joins other leaders to talk about four new bridge projects at the border

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will join other Texas and national leaders for a roundtable discussion and news conference on issues affecting the Texas/Mexico border.

The news conference is planned for 10 a.m. from the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. The group plans to specifically discuss four new bridge projects going on at the border.

The following leaders will attend the event.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Laredo city officials and area leaders

This all comes in the middle of a dispute between Governor Abbott and the U.S. government over border buoys that were recently placed along the Rio Grande River to prevent migrants from crossing. Abbott has until 1 p.m. Monday to remove them, or the federal government will take legal action.

The floating barriers were installed along the river two weeks ago. The 4-foot wide spheres are also located next to newly installed razor wire in the Rio Grande.

Last Thursday, the Department of Justice sent a letter to the governor saying his actions to install bouys near Eagle Pass "violate federal law". The governor responded the next day with a tweet saying Texas has "sovereign authority" to defend its border.

Some lawmakers are criticizing the barriers. Others say addressing immigration reform is the best route forward.

"It's barbaric treatment , it's extreme cruelty, there's no need for that kind of cruelty, that's something you would expect to see in a country like North Korea," said Congressman Castro.