Sen. John Cornyn calls for changes on Fort Hood to 'safeguard the soldiers there'

FORT HOOD, Texas — Sen. John Cornyn said it was clear changes needed to be made at Fort Hood to "better safeguard the soldiers stationed there" in a letter he sent to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

Cornyn sent the letter as the search continued for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who was last seen Aug. 17.

Fernandes was reported missing to police Aug. 19, according to Killeen police. KPD said he was last seen by his staff sergeant when he dropped him off at his residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Dr.

Fort Hood said they did not suspect foul play in his disappearance but they were concerned for his welfare.

“Soldier safety is rightfully the Army's top priority, and it is clear that changes must be made to Fort Hood in order to better safeguard the soldiers stationed there," wrote Cornyn. "Our brave men and women go to work every day to defend our nation, and our nation owes it to them to take every measure required to protect them.”

Fernandes is among several soldiers who went missing in the past several months. The others included Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, Pfc. Gregory Morales and Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans. All three of them were found dead in Bell County. Guillen was killed on post April 22. Morales' remains were found behind a neighborhood in Killeen in June. He disappeared in August, 2019. His death remained under investigation but foul play was suspected. Rosecrans was shot and killed in Harker Heights.

McCarthy announced the creation of an independent panel on July 30 to review the command climate on Fort Hood and in the surrounding community.

"I fully support the recent establishment of an independent commission to investigate the root causes of these issues, and I am committed to working with you to rapidly address the commission's upcoming findings," wrote Cornyn."

Cornyn said once the commission released its findings he would work with MCarthy to "ensure the Army rapidly develops a strategy to address security concerns at Fort Hood."

Full text of the letter:

Dear Secretary McCarthy:

