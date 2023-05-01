San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site

"If I am the first person there I am obligated to do something."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound.

The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning up the debris and fixing the damage left behind.

Travis Powell said he was taking a phone call in parking lot off the access road when he heard something.

"I looked over," he said. "And the truck was sliding down the guardrail."

Powell said he put down his things and ran up to the big rig.

"The driver got out," he said. "And I said is anybody in there. He said, My partner. My partner. He started running down the hill."

Powell was very close to the overturned semi-truck on fire. He snapped a photo after yelling for the passenger.

"I was yelling right at it," he said. "Hello! Hello! Hello! I mean the fire was fairly loud there."

Powell said he didn't hear anyone. At this point, he said the truck was fairly engulfed.

The smoke could be seen for miles. In cell phone video sent to KENS 5, you could see flames billowing from the wreckage.

"The pool of diesel fuel had already gone all the way across the road and was trailing down the 35 entrance there," he said. "One of the tries blew up off the truck and rolled down the hill and caused another fire."

Police said the driver somehow lost control of the 18-wheeler causing it to flip over and crash. Police said it was carrying spools of metal cable.

"If I am the first person there I am obligated to do something," Powell said. "It is in the training to try and help."

While Powell wasn't able to get the passenger out, he said he had to try and help. He said it was the right thing to do.

"Just be a good person," he said. "It doesn't matter the situation."