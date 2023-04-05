Semi-truck driver sent to SA hospital after human smuggling attempt results in fatal crash, officials say

Both drivers of the SUV and semi-truck were transported to a San Antonio hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a semi-truck collided with an SUV believed to be involved in human smuggling on Thursday afternoon in Zavala County, according to Zavala officials.

The incident occurred on US Highway 57 located 3 miles west of Batesville, TX at 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the driver of a black SUV was involved in human smuggling and trying to escape law enforcement on US 57 before crashing into a semi-truck that was hauling gasoline.

The black SUV caught on fire and a responding deputy sustained injuries while helping extract the driver, according to Zavala officials.

Two men believed to be migrants were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Both drivers of the SUV and semi-truck were transported to a San Antonio hospital.