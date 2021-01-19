Semi-truck driver carrying flammable liquid loses control, ends up in person's backyard

The access road of 410 at Roosevelt closed for a few of hours.

SAN ANTONIO — The driver of a semi-trailer truck lost control and ended up in the backyard of a home, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver lost control on 410 at Southton Road on the city's southeast side, then ended up in a home's backyard.

The truck was carrying some sort of flammable liquid that leaked onto the access road, according to authorities.

The driver was reportedly not seriously injured. The access road of 410 at Roosevelt closed for a few of hours.