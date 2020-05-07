Semi truck catches fire; police say fireworks may be to blame

Police said a semi truck that was used for advertising was "fully engulfed with flames" when they arrived.

SAN ANTONIO — Fireworks may be to blame for a truck fire on the city's east side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around midnight Sunday in the 3000 block of North PanAm Expressway near Splashtown.

Police said a semi truck that was used for advertising was "fully engulfed with flames" when they arrived. Fire crews were able to attack the blaze, knocking it down quickly.

An officer at the scene said there were a lot of fireworks set off in the parking lot close to the truck, which likely caused the fire.