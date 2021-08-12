x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Semi catches on fire after brake malfunctions

The driver was able to get out of the semi without any injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler caught on fire after the brakes malfunctioned, officials said. 

Around 4:15 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I10 Westbound at Probandt for a vehicle fire, officials said.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the back of the 18-wheeler on fire --- crews were able to put the fire out without any issues, officials said.

SAFD said a brake malfunction caused one of the wheels to catch fire. The driver was able to pull over and safely exit the vehicle without any injuries.

Related Articles

In Other News

Metro Health raises COVID risk level; Bexar County commissioners approve new bodycam policy | KENS 5 News Now