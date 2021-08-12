Semi catches on fire after brake malfunctions

The driver was able to get out of the semi without any injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler caught on fire after the brakes malfunctioned, officials said.

Around 4:15 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I10 Westbound at Probandt for a vehicle fire, officials said.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the back of the 18-wheeler on fire --- crews were able to put the fire out without any issues, officials said.