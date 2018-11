SAN ANTONIO — A Selma resident will be celebrating the holidays with an extra $3 million.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased the Quick Pick ticket at the In & Out Express located in the 14600 block of Nacogdoches Road.

The winning numbers were drawn on November 16.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers 33-36-63-68-69, but it did not match the Mega Ball number of 16. It came with the megaplier number of 3.

