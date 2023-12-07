Selena's father sues cruise company for using his daughter's image and likeness

The lawsuit says the cruise company operated an evening boat cruise in November of 2022 called the "Cumbia Cruise."

CALIFORNIA, USA — Abraham Quintanilla, father of slain Tejano star Selena Quintanilla, is suing a cruise ship company for using his daughter's likeness and image without the family's permission.

The lawsuit was against Catalina Classic Cruises and was filed in the Central California District Court.

The lawsuit says the cruise company operated an evening boat cruise in November of 2022 called the "Cumbia Cruise" that was advertised using Selena's name and photo.

The lawsuit claims the company "engaged in the unauthorized and unlawful promotion, marketing, and sale of services and/or merchandise through or containing the name, identity, image, and depicted likeness of Selena."

Take a look at the full lawsuit below:

The lawsuit is asking the company to stop using Selena's name and likeness and also seeks punitive damages to be determined at the trial.

Selena Quintanilla was just 23 years old when she was fatally shot by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar, at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995. She had been steadily rising to mainstream national fame in the years before her death and was about to release her first English-language album.

Her family has maintained the rights to Selena's music, voice, likeness, name and signature.

KENS 5 has reached out to the Catalina Classic Cruises for a response and has not received a response.

