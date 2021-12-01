Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibit will remain open at the McNay Art Museum until August 2021

The exhibit opened in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from December 4, 2020.

Fans of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez, will have a bit longer to check out the photo exhibit in her honor at the McNay Art Museum. The museum announced it is once again extending the Selena Forever/Siempre Selena photo series.

The exhibit opened in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in San Antonio. Museums were closed for a while early in the pandemic, and the museum decided to extend the exhibit.

It was scheduled to be on view through January 10, 2021, but in a Twitter post on Tuesday, the museum announced the exhibit will be extended until August 1, 2021.

This exhibition is included in general admission. Admission is always free for children 12 and under, according to the museum. FREE H-E-B Thursday Nights are every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.

The exhibit honoring the beloved singer features a series of photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer, who took photos of Selena for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and again for Texas Monthly in 1995.

That was just months before she was tragically killed on March 31, 1995. Even though she died more than 20 years ago, she has remained a cultural icon and is still celebrated more than 25 years after her death.