Seinfeld actor O'Hurley partners with San Antonio Pet Rescue for Super Hero Comic Con and Car Show

San Antonio's God’s Dogs Rescue and John O'Hurley partner for the second consecutive year to help fund pet rescue.

SAN ANTONIO — God’s Dogs Rescue is partnering once again with actor, comedian, author, and television personality John O’Hurley during the Superhero Comic Con and Car Show.

O'Hurley played the iconic role of "Mr. Peterson" on the hit 90s television sitcom "Seinfeld" and will be graciously appearing at the God’s Dogs Rescue booth with puppies!

And here's how you can meet him and help with pet rescue efforts in Texas.

Comic con attendees can get a photo selfie or autograph with O'Hurley.

He is pledging all photo and autograph proceeds to the pet rescue organization which rescues and fosters, abused, abandoned, and neglected dogs, across South Texas.

Aside from meeting O'Hurley, there will be more to enjoy with God's Dogs Rescue at the Comic Con.

God’s Dogs Rescue will have dozens of puppies available for adoption each day of the show.

Learn more about the adoption process for God’s Dogs Rescue here. To learn more about the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show and purchase tickets, please visit www.pmxevents.com.

Visit O'Hurley and meet your future furry family member at the Freeman Expo Hall at 3201 E. Houston Street, 78219. There will be two sessions on July 7-8, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and on July 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

