Seguin police search for missing 16-year-old girl

SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 1.
A Facebook post by the department says Alyah Villarreal left her Seguin home with her biological mother, 34-year-old Sarah Gomez of San Antonio. The post says Gomez has not cooperated with investigators and Villarreal is believed to be in her custody.
Villarreal is 5'5" with brown, blonde hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact detectives at (830) 379-2123.
