Since she was 10 years old, Jacinda Amador has always wanted to be a police officer.

"They help the community out," she said. "And they set good examples for the little ones as well."

She's ahead of the game, and is getting real-world experience on being a police officer. Amador is the captain of the Seguin Explorers Post #830.

Seguin Deputy Police Chief Bruce Ure said it takes a lot of work and dedication. "It is learning about law enforcement," he said. "And they also give back to the community, and that's what being a police officer is all about too."

The program is for kids ages 14 to 20. They have to be quick and think on their feet. It helps boosts their self-confidence. It got Amador out of her shell.

"I have to show leadership," she said. "I have to get people to participate more."

Detective Joe Brown oversees the group. He explains what they go through.

"They learn how to deal with active shooter situations, bomb threats, robberies, traffic stops, felony traffic stops, crime scenes," Brown said.

But a big challenge right now is finding the money for the kids. They need help buying duty gear, equipment, uniforms and paying for competitions.

"The duty gear and uniform for each explorer is going to cost on average between $350 and $400 per student," Brown said.

Ure said it is quite an expense. "We are supplementing them as much as we can, but it is still a lot of money," he said. "And we want to try to help our explorers."

Amador hopes one day to be a detective and work with the FBI. She encourages others to get involved.

Seguin Police hopes this will help in its recruitment efforts. So, by the time they get to the age of 21 they can sign up for the academy. Right now, there are about 15 kids that are eager and ready to keep learning.

