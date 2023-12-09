Seguin man in critical condition after being stabbed by brother, police say

Police said it happened Saturday at a home in 1100 block of Clark Street. A woman called police to report her son had been stabbed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A Seguin man was stabbed by his brother and is now in critical condition, police say.

Police said it happened Saturday at a home in 1100 block of Clark Street. A woman called police to report her son had been stabbed.

Officers found 26-year-old Terry Simmons inside the home with stab wounds. Police said witnesses told them Terry and his brother, Trey-Vel Simmons, 22, got into an argument that turned violent. The younger Simmons was taken into custody without incident.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The younger Simmons was taken to the Guadalupe County jail where he faces aggravated assault of a family member charges.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!