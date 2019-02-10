SEGUIN, Texas — A 49-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross railroad tracks.

According to the Seguin Police Department, officers responded to the railroad tracks at North Austin Street and New Braunfels Street just before 10 p.m.

Police say that Daniel Levario, 49, was trying to cross the tracks at an unimproved crossing when he was hit by a Union Pacific train.

Levario was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SPD would like to remind the community that trespassing on railroad property is against the law.