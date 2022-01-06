Seguin ISD to form school safety task force

"We have to learn from what took place in Uvalde and revisit our safety protocols, as well as strengthen them," superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said.

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin ISD will form a task force this summer to reassess safety protocols and make security recommendations for district campuses.

Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez says he hopes to select committee members in June. The panel should include parents, students, local law enforcement, and school administrators, he said.

"We want to give everyone a voice and an opportunity to have a say in how we're going to move forward after we close this school year Thursday," he said in an interview with KENS 5.

School districts across Texas are examining student safety provisions after a gunman killed 21 people at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24.

Since the shooting, Seguin ISD has bolstered security at district facilities.

"We're responsible for educating over 7,000 students and this is a workplace of 1,100 adults," Gutierrez said. "We have to take action."

Gutierrez said he expects task force members will consider school infrastructure improvements in addition to potential protocol changes.

Parental input will be particularly valuable, he said.

"They have a very different perspective and will think of details that we just may not have thought about," he said. "We need to engage as many different perspectives as we can to ensure that we have the most effective measures in place."

Gutierrez said the district is planning a safety summit for community residents.