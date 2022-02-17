Seguin ISD superintendent reports 'zero' cases of COVID-19 district-wide, remains hopeful for future

Like school districts across Texas, Seguin ISD experienced staff shortages, at times experiencing classroom fill rates as low as 45%.

SEGUIN, Texas — Campus by campus mitigation strategies and aggressive substitute teacher recruitment efforts are being credited for Seguin ISD reporting zero cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez made the announcement during Tuesday’s board meeting, noting the achievement as a monumental step in combating the pandemic.

He applauds the district-wide efforts toward the zero COVID-cases achievement.

“We actually created thresholds for every campus and depending where the campus was, it indicated whether or not masks were going to be encouraged, whether or not masks were going to be required, along with social distancing measures, along with visitors,” Gutierrez said.

The fall months as well as January and February of 2022 proved challenging for Seguin ISD in terms of staff shortages.

Gutierrez said classroom fill rates ranged between 50-60% at times, prompting consequential decisions across the district.

“The Friday before MLK, we actually had to close school because there was no way that we could operate our campuses and our district departments just because of the number of staff members who were out,” Gutierrez said.

But through enhanced marketing efforts, increased substitute teacher pay and a host of new partnerships, the district’s recruitment strategies have turned into positive results in the classroom.

“Our fill rates in the classrooms have averaged about 85% so we’re getting toward more of a normal rate, which is also an indicator that we have done a really good job of recruiting substitutes while also retaining our current substitutes,” Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, the district continues to host vaccination clinics and encourage mask wearing. Gutierrez remains hopeful in what’s to come even post-pandemic. He stressed the importance of ensuring everyone works together in adhering to the recommended safety practices and keeping students in the physical classroom.