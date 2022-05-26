Seguin High School student accused of making threats against school

The student reportedly made the same comment about bringing a gun to school the next day several times, investigators said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin Police said a student is facing charges after investigators say he made threats to bring a weapon to school Wednesday.

Police say a teacher reported a student, later identified as 19-year-old Joel Plascencia, made a comment that he was "going to bring an AK-47 to the school."

The student reportedly made the same comment about bringing a gun to school the next day several times, investigators said. Police said he was warned by staff that the comments were not humorous, but he continued to make them.

Seguin High School administrators told officers that Plascencia was banned from all campuses for the remainder of the school year.

Seguin Police say they obtained a warrant for one count of Terroristic Threat. He was taken into custody and charged.