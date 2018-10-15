In the wake of a rare cold front, also known as a blue norther, that made its way into South Texas early Monday morning, many have taken to social media to express their feelings on the sudden severe drop in temperature.

But none have quite done it justice like the Seguin Gazette, who took to Facebook Monday to describe the front in a rather unique way.

The staff writer at the Gazette that whipped up this majesty must fancy herself an erudite scholar of romance novels.

The post on Seguin Gazette's Facebook Page reads:

Cold and wet. The kind of weather you'd find in the opening chapter of a romance novel set in the Texas Panhandle or Oklahoma where the female character is a widow where her husband died of a rare disease nobody has ever heard of and a handsome, young rancher helps her save the farm and she begins to question whether she can love again and then she finds a letter from her deceased husband telling her that she needs to find a handsome, young rancher and live her life to the fullest. And then she does. But at the end of the novel, the weather is not cold and wet, because the weather is like a metaphor for her life, so it's like sunny and nice.

Well...I do declare!

As for the actual weather, KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman said the type of front is known for its tremendous drops in temperatures over a very short time, and it's also referred to as a "Texas Norther."

The National Weather Service added in a tweet that this Blue Norther could also break records for Texas, plunging us into maximum seasonal lows.

With cold air firmly in place both Tues. & Wed. could see record low maximum temperature records broken in Austin, San Antonio, and Del Rio. Check out the graphic for details!



Are you enjoying the cooler, rainy Seattle like weather? Or would you rather it be Sunny & 90 again? pic.twitter.com/9iIJ8K7STz — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 15, 2018

© 2018 KENS