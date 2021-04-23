Seguin firefighter passes away due to coronavirus complications

“Please keep his wife, baby girl, their family and our department in your thoughts and prayers, during this difficult time."

SAN ANTONIO — A member of the Seguin Fire Department passed away due to coronavirus complications, the City of Seguin says.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our own, Firefighter, Paramedic Roger Dean, who passed away Friday, April 23 at a Houston hospital following a lengthy, hard-fought battle with COVID-19,” said Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner.

He also says, “Please keep his wife, baby girl, their family and our department in your thoughts and prayers, during this difficult time."

Dean was 31-years-old and began his career with the Seguin Fire Department on July 30, 2018. He was promoted to Field Training Officer in July 2019.

“Roger’s passing is devastating to our city organization and the Seguin Fire Department family,” said City Manager Steve Parker. “Roger will be remembered for his kind, caring nature, and his dedication to serving this community.”

“Our prayers are with his wife, little girl, his family and friends, Parker said, “And we know our residents join us in offering our deepest condolences.”

Roger leaves behind his wife, Stephanie, and his 8-month-old daughter, Amelia. He is also survived by parents. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date.