SEGUIN, Texas — The family of 19-year-old Thomas Hagan said he was left to die on the side of the road and now they want the driver responsible to turn themselves in.

"We were devastated,” stepmother Cynthia Hagan said. "He didn't deserve to go that way."

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver struck Thomas Hagan around 1 a.m. on October 12 and fled the scene. Officials say Hagan was riding his bicycle east on U.S. Alternate Highway 90 after work.

Ashley Hagan says her brother was riding home from work.

"I'm just hurt that somebody wouldn't stop, hurt that somebody could have a heart to not to stop and see what happened, 'who did I hit, what did I hit,' somebody that does that doesn't have a heart," she said.

Now blood stains on Beicker Road off the highway mark where he took his last breaths.

"I was scared for him, what he must have felt, being there all alone," Cynthia said.

"He laid out here in the dark by himself on the side of the highway, hurting by himself. That's not right," Ashley said.

She says her brother had a knack for the arts and had just graduated high school last year.

“He was the most artistic person I know. I mean, he played his guitar, he loved to draw, he loved art, he loved to read. He was smart, he was so smart," Ashley said.

The mystery of that early morning ride has since triggered a community movement seeking justice for Thomas.

"I just want you to know that in my heart, I have forgiven you, but I need you to come forward, I need answers and I need closure. Please, just come forward," Cynthia said.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DPS Seguin Office or the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office. The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

